Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Phyllis Marie Mattox


1928 - 2019
Phyllis Marie Mattox Obituary
Phyllis Marie Mattox

Phyllis Marie Mattox, 90, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019. Phyllis was born November 26, 1928, in Toledo, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Minnie Bunner. Phyllis graduated from DeVillbiss and then joined the Navy becoming a Hospital Corpsman in Philadelphia working in a children's hospital. After the Navy she became an X-Ray Technician at the Toledo Clinic. She was the first technician to use the Cobalt machine for Cancer treatment. She went on to work in the Oncology Department at Flower Hospital.

Phyllis was married to Donald R. Mattox for 56 years, who preceded her in death in 2017. Together they were a great example of being in love and committing to each other through thick and thin.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sharron (Scott Clapsaddle) Pappas; granddaughters, Cindy Rhodes and Stephanie (Luc) Matard; great grandkids, Alora, Delia, PJ and Sophia; 3 step-grandkids and 5 step- great grandkids. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother we all could ask for.

You can celebrate Phyllis' life by attending visitation at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue after 12:00 p.m. Noon Wednesday where funeral services will commence at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Condolences for Phyllis' family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019
