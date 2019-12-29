Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Phyllis Mosley Obituary
Mrs. Phyllis Mosley

Mrs. Mosley, 39, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Kingston of Sylvania facility. She was a 1997 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School. She is survived by son, Jalen E. Davis; parents, Phillip and Ester Mosley; brother, Phillip Mosley, III and sister, Erica Mosley. Funeral Services 12 Noon Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 11 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019
