Mrs. Phyllis Mosley
Mrs. Mosley, 39, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Kingston of Sylvania facility. She was a 1997 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School. She is survived by son, Jalen E. Davis; parents, Phillip and Ester Mosley; brother, Phillip Mosley, III and sister, Erica Mosley. Funeral Services 12 Noon Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 11 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019