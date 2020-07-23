Phyllis Rita GlowackiPhyllis Rita Glowacki, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, OH, to Charles and Clara (Konieczka) Przybylski. Phyllis was a graduate of Whitney Vocational High School in 1947. A skilled baker and cake decorator, she worked for Domalski's Bakery and Zyndorf Bakery. Phyllis devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and crocheting. She kept up her cake decorating skills, baking beautiful cakes for all the grandchildren's birthdays and her daughters' and nieces' weddings. Phyllis was a great dancer. She loved ballroom dancing and going to all the Polish festivals where she would polka to the music of Duane Malinowski and other favorite bands. She was a member of the F.O.E., the Conn Weissenberger American Legion Post 587 Auxiliary, and St. Anthony Catholic Church.Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Glowacki; infant daughter, Mary; son-in-law, Richard Walczak; and brothers, Ed, Joe, and Melvin Przybylski. Surviving are her children, Richard (Sheri) Glowacki, Sandra Walczak, and Susan (Steve) Cronkright; sister Barbara Sobiecki; grandchildren, Amy Cronkright, Adam (Nicole) Cronkright, Aaron (Yukiko) Cronkright, Christina (Patrick) Cornell, Julie (Shaun) Pierre, David (Amelia) Glowacki, and Amelia Walczak; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon in the funeral home with Pastors Gayle Rubel and Richard Glowacki presiding. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.Memorial tributes may be given to The Medical Team Hospice, Flint, MI. The service will be livestreamed, and condolences may be shared with Phyllis's family on our website at