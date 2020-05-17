Phyllis Thaller



Phyllis Thaller, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at All About Care in Central Point, OR.



She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 25, 1925, to Henry and Lillian Damm. She met her husband, Carl Thaller, while attending college and married in 1949. A graduate of The University of Toledo, and Class of 1947 Vice President, Phyllis held Bachelor and Masters degrees in education and taught business skills before her marriage and elementary special education briefly later in life.



Throughout her marriage of 56 years and in the years following Carl's passing, she taught those around her how to live well and enjoy life. She was a loving wife, mother, counselor, coach and friend who was the bedrock of the family.



She loved nature in all its forms, and took a special pleasure in gardening. An animal fancier, she had a special place in her heart for dogs, cats, owls, and pigs. A fan of Miss Piggy, Phyllis embodied her whimsical elegance (but not her self-centeredness).



She is survived by her three children, Howard Thaller (Mary) of Fort Collins, CO, Priya Karen Brenner (Paul) of Ashland, OR, and Susan Thaller Waite (Richard) of Spicewood, TX; grandchildren, Scott Thaller (Katy) of Boulder, CO, and Julia Thaller Pierne (Marc) of Seattle, WA.



Since a memorial gathering cannot be held, her memory can be honored by smelling a flower, stroking a pet, hugging a loved one, chatting with a child, feeding the birds, following Snoopy's adventures in the comics, howling at the moon on New Years Eve, eating M&Ms, sewing a puppet, singing Happy Birthday wildly off-key, going sailing, reading a good mystery, or enjoying a glass of Chardonnay or a gin & tonic.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Library Legacy Foundation, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Toledo Animal Rescue.





