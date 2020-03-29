The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Resources
More Obituaries for Plenna Clear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Plenna "Bill" Clear Jr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Plenna "Bill" Clear Jr. Obituary
Plenna "Bill" Clear, Jr.

Plenna "Bill" Clear, Jr., age 89 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Manor at Perrysburg. Bill was born on July 20, 1930 in Waterville, OH to Plenna and Myrtle (Hoffer) Clear, Sr. Growing up Bill was mentored by his older brothers and cherished time with his dad. He was a graduate of Waterville High School and proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged Bill went to work in commercial heating and air conditioning specializing in sheet metal and is a lifetime member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He and his wife owned and operated the Tip Top Dairy Bar in Rossford for over ten years. He always said, "I didn't get wealthy but became rich in friendships". He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, took great pride in his yardwork and always had projects going around the house. He considered himself a "river rat" and enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing. His favorite pastime was spending time with his granddaughter jet skiing, going on motorcycle rides and going to parks and fairs. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will forever be in our hearts.

Surviving are his children, Cynthia (Mark) Lemont and Barton Clear; granddaughter, Bethany Lemont; brother, Calvin "Bud" Clear; sisters, Edna Cordy; and his niece, Sue (Don) Bittner whom he considered a sister. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Elton) Clear; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Private interment will be held at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of the Manor at Perrysburg for the loving care given to Bill. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via a memorial contribution to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, a card, email or a message on our website at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Plenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now