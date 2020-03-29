|
Plenna "Bill" Clear, Jr.
Plenna "Bill" Clear, Jr., age 89 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Manor at Perrysburg. Bill was born on July 20, 1930 in Waterville, OH to Plenna and Myrtle (Hoffer) Clear, Sr. Growing up Bill was mentored by his older brothers and cherished time with his dad. He was a graduate of Waterville High School and proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged Bill went to work in commercial heating and air conditioning specializing in sheet metal and is a lifetime member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He and his wife owned and operated the Tip Top Dairy Bar in Rossford for over ten years. He always said, "I didn't get wealthy but became rich in friendships". He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, took great pride in his yardwork and always had projects going around the house. He considered himself a "river rat" and enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing. His favorite pastime was spending time with his granddaughter jet skiing, going on motorcycle rides and going to parks and fairs. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will forever be in our hearts.
Surviving are his children, Cynthia (Mark) Lemont and Barton Clear; granddaughter, Bethany Lemont; brother, Calvin "Bud" Clear; sisters, Edna Cordy; and his niece, Sue (Don) Bittner whom he considered a sister. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Elton) Clear; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Private interment will be held at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of the Manor at Perrysburg for the loving care given to Bill. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via a memorial contribution to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, a card, email or a message on our website at:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020