The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's
2340 Holland Sylvania Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's
2340 Holland Sylvania Rd.
Toledo, OH
Plumer M. Washington Obituary
Plumer M. Washington

Plumer M. Washington, 91, transitioned on Friday, December 13, 2019 peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She leaves to cherish memories her children, Geruthie, Theodore, Patricia, Kathleen, Virginia, LaMarr Greely, Sharon Matthews and Faye Lyons. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. at House of Day. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 21, Wake at 10:00 a.m., Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's, 2340 Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo, OH.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
