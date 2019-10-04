Home

Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold
303 Stryker St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3551
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
atrium of Archbold Evangelical Church
Archbold, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
auditorium of Archbold Evangelical Church
Archbold, OH
Preston Alan Klopfenstein


1995 - 2019
Preston Alan Klopfenstein Obituary
Preston Alan Klopfenstein

Preston Alan Klopfenstein, age 24, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019 in his home. He was born March 16, 1995 in Kubrat, Bulgaria. Preston was a graduate of Archbold High School and was a senior at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio and majored in Theology. Preston's passions included, reading old books and the study of Theology and History. He was a huge Michigan Football fan, loved board games, checkers, and chess. He created an annual Klopfenstein Famly Pool Tournament which the entire family looked forward to competing in.

Preston attended Bible study at Lourdes University and was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church. Preston loved all animals and visiting the zoo, but especially loved his little dog, Zoe.

Survivors include, his loving parents, Mark A. and Holly B. (Hartley) Klopfenstein, of Toledo, Ohio; brother, Brandon A. Klopfenstein, of Houston, Texas; sister, Meghan Riggs, of Westerville, Ohio; grandparents, Merle and Shirley Klopfenstein, of Archbold, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Tammy and Kevin Miller, Archbold, Ohio, Kathy and Frank Sidwell, Zanesville, Ohio. Frank and Gwen Hartley, Hopkinsville, Ky. and numerous cousins. Preston is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Patty Hartley.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Klopfenstein family from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 05, 2019 in the atrium of Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, Ohio. Funeral service and celebration of Preston's life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 06, 2019 in the auditorium of Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, Ohio. Pastor Jesse Kahler will officiate. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will be held in the church following the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideon's International. Online condolences may be made at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio

www.grisierfh.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 4, 2019
