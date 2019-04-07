Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Preston J. Fontenet Sr.


Preston J. Fontenet Sr. Obituary
Preston J. Fontenet Sr.

Preston J. Fontenet Sr., 75, departed this life on March 31, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born August 12, 1943 in Franklin, LA to Wilbert and Irene Fontenet. He retired from Dohler-Jarvis after 28 years due to illness.

Preston loved his family, the blues, the Cleveland Browns, and his wife's cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, five brothers, and son-in-law.

Preston leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Bernice Fontenet; son, Preston (Vera) J. Fontenet Jr.; daughter, Jennifer M. Wiley; brothers, Donnie (Idella), Henry (Eliza), Harold of Verdunville, LA, and Rayfield (Octavia) Fontenet of Franklin, LA; eight grandchildren; four great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service is Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 noon, preceded by wake at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is Monday 7-9 p.m. Brother Clarence Ellis, Officiant. All services are at The House of Day.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
