Preston J. Fontenet Sr.
Preston J. Fontenet Sr., 75, departed this life on March 31, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born August 12, 1943 in Franklin, LA to Wilbert and Irene Fontenet. He retired from Dohler-Jarvis after 28 years due to illness.
Preston loved his family, the blues, the Cleveland Browns, and his wife's cooking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, five brothers, and son-in-law.
Preston leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Bernice Fontenet; son, Preston (Vera) J. Fontenet Jr.; daughter, Jennifer M. Wiley; brothers, Donnie (Idella), Henry (Eliza), Harold of Verdunville, LA, and Rayfield (Octavia) Fontenet of Franklin, LA; eight grandchildren; four great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service is Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 noon, preceded by wake at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is Monday 7-9 p.m. Brother Clarence Ellis, Officiant. All services are at The House of Day.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019