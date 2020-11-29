1/
Priscilla Patricia "Honey" Kaminski
1921 - 2020
Priscilla Patricia "Honey" Kaminski

Priscilla Patricia "Honey" Kaminski, 99, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Charter Senior Living, Sylvania, Ohio, surrounded by family. A wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she touched everyone who met her. Priscilla was a woman of strong faith and integrity, a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish.

She was generous, kind, and loving, an inspiration to family and friends. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and son, Timothy Kaminski. She is survived by her children, David (Joanie) Kaminski, Carol (John) Ritter, Judy (Reinier) Tuinzing, Sharon (Bill) Paganini; daughter-in-law, Dawn Kaminski; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 1, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at www.toledostpats.org. The Mass will be posted to the website for future viewing. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Relief Services or a charity of your choice.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
