Quentin (Quent) Rudolph Huebner, 96, formerly of Traverse City, MI, passed away peacefully on the eve of the anniversary of D-Day, June 5, 2019, under the loving care of the staff of Ohio Living Hospice and Kingston Residence, Sylvania. Born May 21, 1923, to Rudolph and Lillian (Becker) Huebner in Toledo, OH, Quent was the youngest of 5 children. A graduate of Scott High School, he served in WWII (Army) where he was a transcriptionist stationed under General MacArthur in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and attended the University of Toledo. In 2016, Quent was a member of the Honor Flight for Veterans from Traverse City to Washington, D.C. Quent's family owned and operated the Huebner Brewery of Toledo and the Huebner Supply Company, where he worked for many years. He was a long time Mason and member of the Scottish Rite and Zenobia Shrine.



In 1974, Quent married Marilyn (Birkenkamp) Snyder and later retired to Traverse City, MI. For many years, Quent was an active member of the Cherry Capital Barbershop Chorus. He could whistle like the birds and enjoyed sharing his gift of harmonizing as recently as his 96th birthday.



He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children Sue (Mark) Temme, Cathy Terrill, Sandra Nunn, Dr. Rachel Schumann, Dr. Chris (Kathy) Snyder; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.



He was predeceased by son, Mark Huebner; brothers, John Huebner and Bernard Huebner; sisters, Virginia Rothlisberger and Romaine Smith.



Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (4150 W. Laskey Road). Graveside services will immediately follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.



The family suggests tributes to Glenwood Lutheran Church or Ohio Living Hospice.



