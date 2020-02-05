|
Deacon Quitman Ransey
Deacon Quitman Ransey, a mighty man of valor, received his angelic escort to "Glory" Monday, January 27, 2020. Deciding early that he wanted his life to be a life of service and knowing God had given him the gift of helps, he served his family, church, and community cheerfully and faithfully. He possessed extraordinary strength which was balanced by a kind and generous spirit.
Quitman Ransey was born to the union of Mack and Myrtle Lee (Agnew) Ransey on May 6, 1930 in Guntown, Mississippi.
He loved watching and participating in sports. He especially loved bowling, proudly earning two 299 Championship rings.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his wife Elder Marie Ransey, his sisters; Leora and Ruby Ransey, brothers; Johnnie W., Dalton Leroy, George, Willie Mack, Roger B., Clyde, Claude, Ruth, Jimmy Lee, Clinton and Lennon.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, George David, Quitman Theron, and Phillip Thompson Ransey; daughters Linda Marie Ransey and Judith (Ricardo) Jones; sisters-in-law, Louise Lockett of Taylor, MI, Arthenia Ransey of Pittsburg, PA, Irene Ransey, and Berdell Huntley of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Damon and Dorian Ransey; goddaughter, Tanesha Leech; great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, saints and friends, including his beloved Upper Room Tabernacle Family.
Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Chapel, Wake Friday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by funeral at 11 a.m. at Warren A.M.E. Church, Eulogist Danny Ransey.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020