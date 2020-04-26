Quitman Theron Ransey 11/17/1951 - 4/5/2020 Quitman T. Ransey, 68, born on November 17, 1951 was called to his eternal home on April 5, 2020. Quitman confessed Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He graduated from Libbey High School and earned his Associates Degree in electrical engineering from ITT Technical Institute. He worked for Ohio Bell, enlisted in the U S. Air Force, where he was honorably discharged. Quitman was known for his infectious smile and loved sharing it with the world. He leaves to cherish in his memory brothers, George and Phillip Ransey; and sisters, Linda Ransey and Judy (Ricardo) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Quitman and Marie Ransey. The immediate family will have a private ceremony and will schedule a public memorial at a later date.

