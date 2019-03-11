Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
R. David Clevenger Obituary
R. David Clevenger

R. David Clevenger, age 66, former longtime resident of Toledo's Point Place, passed away at his home in Walbridge, OH on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1952 in Newport, TN to Raymond and Mae (Jenkins) Clevenger. David grew up in Point Place helping his father run Sun Ray Marina on Shoreland Ave. He was a self-employed handyman as well as truck driver. David enjoyed motorcycle riding, loved kids, and was a wonderful "Poppi" to his grandchildren.

David is survived by his daughter, Angel (Rich) Wuest; sons, Branden (Ashley) Clevenger and Coty Clevenger; and grandchildren, KaeLee Giles, Zoe Wuest, Cienna Clevenger, Seth Wuest, Preston Clevenger, and Deacon Clevenger. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Randy and Chris Clevenger.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with the Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
