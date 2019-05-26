R. Louis Scheid



R. Louis Scheid, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Grove at Oakleaf with his loving grandchildren by his side. Lou was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean War receiving a Purple Heart. He worked at Suburban Motor freight for over 25 years before retiring. Lou was an avid golfer, having several hole in ones.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Connie (Cousino) Scheid; son, Gregory Scheid; and cousin, Barbara (John) Beard. Lou is survived by his loving daughter, Dr. Leslie (Erik) Sprogis; grandchildren, Chris (Angie), Jason (Shannon), Erika, Brandon (Alexis), Kendra (David) and Kylie (Eric); and several great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Ohio Living Hospice or Toledo Humane Society in honor of Lou.



Published in The Blade on May 26, 2019