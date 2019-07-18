|
R. Louis "Lou" Scheid
**RERUN SERVICE
INFORMATION**
R. Louis Scheid, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Grove at Oakleaf with his loving grandchildren by his side.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019