Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Inurnment
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
R. Louis "Lou" Scheid

R. Louis "Lou" Scheid Obituary
R. Louis "Lou" Scheid

**RERUN SERVICE

INFORMATION**

R. Louis Scheid, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Grove at Oakleaf with his loving grandchildren by his side.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Lou's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
