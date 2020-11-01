R. W. "Willie" Lonsway, Jr.
R.W. "Willie" Lonsway, Jr., age 52 of Maumee, died suddenly on October 29, 2020. Willie owned and ran Lonsway Automotive with his loving mother, JoAnn for many years.
He preceded death by his father, R.W. "Bill" Lonsway, Sr; and his brother, John, He is survived by the number 1 love of his life, loving wife, Jennifer; sons, Ryan, Billy, Ross, Evan and Cole Lonsway; step-children, C.J., Connor and Cierra Howe; sister, Pamela Meyers; brothers, Richard Roach and Dan (Julia) Lonsway.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 at 10:00 a.m. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com