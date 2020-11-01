1/1
R. W. "Willie" Lonsway Jr.
R. W. "Willie" Lonsway, Jr.

R.W. "Willie" Lonsway, Jr., age 52 of Maumee, died suddenly on October 29, 2020. Willie owned and ran Lonsway Automotive with his loving mother, JoAnn for many years.

He preceded death by his father, R.W. "Bill" Lonsway, Sr; and his brother, John, He is survived by the number 1 love of his life, loving wife, Jennifer; sons, Ryan, Billy, Ross, Evan and Cole Lonsway; step-children, C.J., Connor and Cierra Howe; sister, Pamela Meyers; brothers, Richard Roach and Dan (Julia) Lonsway.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 at 10:00 a.m. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kyle R Henzler
Friend
