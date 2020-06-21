Rachel Marie Ciralsky07/26/1985 - 06/18/2020Love the people God gave you because He will need them back one day.Memories are all that remain of our beautiful Rachel Marie Ciralsky, age 34, of Toledo. Rachel was born July 26, 1985 to Douglas and Kathleen (Pollauf) Ciralsky.Rachel graduated from Whitmer High School and Lincoln College. She worked at Family Medical Center, Temperance,MI, and Andrea's Sports Bar.Rachel had an uncanny ability to reach out to others in a deep and positive way. Those who had the privilege of being blessed with her in their life knew that Rachel truly lived life to its fullest. She had a zest for life enjoying bonfires, country music, soaking up the sun, exploring, and surrounding herself with those she loved. Rachel had such a big heart and a love for life, she cared and felt passionately about all things. Rachel had a beautiful soul, which will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her very much.Leaving her legacy behind is her precious daughter, Kyleigh Jane Ciralsky. Along with her parents, Rachel is also survived by her sister, Brianna Lee; brother-in-law, Matthew; niece, Lauren; nephews, Alex and Myles; her grandmother, Carole Ciralsky; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her two fur-babies, Pumpkin and Cocoa.Rachel was greeted in heaven by her grandparents, Samuel Ciralsky, Dolores & James C. Pollauf Sr; and cousins, Kyle Ciralsky and Jamie Jagodzinski.A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623, From 2:00 p.m. until services begin at 7:00 p.m. Her daughter Kyleigh requests that you wear a touch of purple in memory of her mom.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation for Kyleigh in Rachel's memory at any Directions Credit Union.In Rachel's honor, when given a choice in life, always choose kindness and love.