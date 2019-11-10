Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Zambrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Miranda Zambrano


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Miranda Zambrano Obituary
Rachel Miranda Zambrano

Rachel Miranda Zambrano, 56, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born December 22, 1962 in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, to Nestor and Laureana (Miranda) Zambrano. Rachel was a 1982 graduate of Clay Senior High School. She worked as a Warehouse Associate at The Home Depot Distribution Center.

Rachel was a vibrant personality who befriended many people. She loved to travel and spend time with close friends and family. She was a big Lakers, 49ers, and Patriots fan. She was also an avid foodie. As a child, she enjoyed swimming and fishing with her cousins and playing baseball, bowling, and going to the movies. Rachel also had an extraordinary gift of memory. Rachel enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is survived by her parents, Nestor and Laureana (Miranda) Zambrano; sister, Rose (David) Riethmiller; brother, Rafael Zambrano; nephews, Maxwell Riethmiller and Samuel Riethmiller and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends may visit the St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road in Oregon Ohio on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial mass to begin at 12:00 p.m. Celebration of life will follow the mass. Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -