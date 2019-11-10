|
Rachel Miranda Zambrano
Rachel Miranda Zambrano, 56, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born December 22, 1962 in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, to Nestor and Laureana (Miranda) Zambrano. Rachel was a 1982 graduate of Clay Senior High School. She worked as a Warehouse Associate at The Home Depot Distribution Center.
Rachel was a vibrant personality who befriended many people. She loved to travel and spend time with close friends and family. She was a big Lakers, 49ers, and Patriots fan. She was also an avid foodie. As a child, she enjoyed swimming and fishing with her cousins and playing baseball, bowling, and going to the movies. Rachel also had an extraordinary gift of memory. Rachel enjoyed life to the fullest.
She is survived by her parents, Nestor and Laureana (Miranda) Zambrano; sister, Rose (David) Riethmiller; brother, Rafael Zambrano; nephews, Maxwell Riethmiller and Samuel Riethmiller and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends may visit the St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road in Oregon Ohio on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial mass to begin at 12:00 p.m. Celebration of life will follow the mass. Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019