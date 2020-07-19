Rae Ann Murra
Rae Ann Murra was born on June 19th, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Ray and Shirley Richardson. She passed away Wednesday, July 15th at Toledo Hospital, in the company of her family. In her early life Rae was an avid swimmer. She loved being the baby of the family, as well as daddy's little girl. Rae graduated a year early from Whitmer High School as a National Honor Society member. She was a passionate and skilled roller skater throughout her early life, winning many competitions.
After attending the University of Toledo, Rae moved to Florida where she developed a lifelong love of the Florida beaches. In 1983 Rae married Doug Murra and later moved to Ottawa Hills, where they raised their two sons, Cassen and Grayson. Rae was a lover of animals, fashion, and her children. She was a strong supporter of the Toledo Zoo, worked as a booster for her sons' High School Hockey team, and owned enough Chico's apparel to open her own warehouse. Professionally Rae was a Real Estate Agent, where she channeled her love of people into a successful career. In addition to her family and her career, Rae had a robust social life and was absolutely dedicated to her friends. If there was ever a friend in need, Rae was the first one at their side.
Rae was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Shirley Richardson. She is survived by her sister, Dianna Dixon (Donald); her sons, Grayson (Anne) and Cassen (April) Murra; her ex-husband, Doug Murra; her long-time boyfriend, Dan Woods; and her four grandchildren, Everett, Brooklynn, Finley and Kian.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads) on Sunday, July 19th, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations proper social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Rae Murra Memorial Fund https://www.facebook.com/donate/1215022212184449/?fundraiser_source=external_url
. Donations will be bundled and donated to the Toledo Zoo in memory of one of her life's great passions.www.ansberg-west.com