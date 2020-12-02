1/1
Ralph A. Hauser
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph A. Hauser

May 21, 1940 - November 28, 2020

Ralph A. Hauser, 80, of Temperance, MI, passed away November 28, 2020. Born May 21, 1940, in Aurora, WV, he was the son of Claudis C. and Wilma T. (Conn) Hauser. He graduated Aurora High School in 1959 and moved north for work. He married Sharon J. Shaffer on November 26, 1960. Ralph retired after 32 years from GM Powertrain. He was a member of Blissfield Baptist Church, and NOB and PAABA Blacksmithing Associations. He enjoyed camping with friends John and Fran McDowell, antique trucks and tractors as well as blacksmithing. He was known for his willingness to help, abundance of patience, and listening ear. He will be lovingly remembered by his special friend, Eileen Winkler; his children, Allen C. (Vicki), Bonnie S. and Cyndi R. (Kurt) Hauser; siblings, Delores "Tinker" (Jack) Snarr, Lawrence (Kim) Hauser, Lois "Francie" (Gene) Evans, Sheila Kay Hauser; grandchildren, Cassie (Alexa) Hogan, Molly, Becky, and Sean Herroon, Josh and Justin Hauser; 6 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon J. Shaffer; parents; and his sister, Rowena E. Damron. Ralph lived by the phrase: I've never been lost a day in my life; but I've seen a lot of pretty country.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Stemple Ridge Cemetery, 5315 Stemple Ridge Rd. Aurora, WV 26705, Aurora Historical Society, PO Box 100, Aurora WV 26705 or The Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths, 6647 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615.

Services will be private, live streamed to the public on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a celebration of life to be held next spring. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
live streamed - pawlakfuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
I got the pleasure to met Ralph two years ago while visiting family from Colorado. He was such a sweet guy and love how he made my Aunt Elieen feel young and happy. He will greatly be missed. R.I.P Ralph.
Barb meiris
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ralph was a fellow church member at Blissfield Baptist Church. He was such a devoted member and a joy to be with. Will miss him.
Patricia Tagsold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved