Ralph A. HauserMay 21, 1940 - November 28, 2020Ralph A. Hauser, 80, of Temperance, MI, passed away November 28, 2020. Born May 21, 1940, in Aurora, WV, he was the son of Claudis C. and Wilma T. (Conn) Hauser. He graduated Aurora High School in 1959 and moved north for work. He married Sharon J. Shaffer on November 26, 1960. Ralph retired after 32 years from GM Powertrain. He was a member of Blissfield Baptist Church, and NOB and PAABA Blacksmithing Associations. He enjoyed camping with friends John and Fran McDowell, antique trucks and tractors as well as blacksmithing. He was known for his willingness to help, abundance of patience, and listening ear. He will be lovingly remembered by his special friend, Eileen Winkler; his children, Allen C. (Vicki), Bonnie S. and Cyndi R. (Kurt) Hauser; siblings, Delores "Tinker" (Jack) Snarr, Lawrence (Kim) Hauser, Lois "Francie" (Gene) Evans, Sheila Kay Hauser; grandchildren, Cassie (Alexa) Hogan, Molly, Becky, and Sean Herroon, Josh and Justin Hauser; 6 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon J. Shaffer; parents; and his sister, Rowena E. Damron. Ralph lived by the phrase: I've never been lost a day in my life; but I've seen a lot of pretty country.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Stemple Ridge Cemetery, 5315 Stemple Ridge Rd. Aurora, WV 26705, Aurora Historical Society, PO Box 100, Aurora WV 26705 or The Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths, 6647 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615.Services will be private, live streamed to the public on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a celebration of life to be held next spring. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.