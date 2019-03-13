Ralph A. Lange



Ralph A. Lange, age 66, of Oregon, OH. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on August 24, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA. to John and Charlotte Lange. Ralph worked for CBS News at their Washington D.C. bureau for many years as a motorcycle courier. He earned a bachelor's degree from George Washington University in Political Science and master's degree in Public Administration from Purdue University. Ralph worked for 35 years as a Public Administrator and served as Chief Administrator and Officer for six cities and one county. He was the first Charter Established Administrator for the City of Oregon, Ohio. Ralph worked hard to provide effective, efficient, honest and fair local government services. He also achieved his lifetime goal of obtaining his Episcopal Church lay preacher license in the fall of 2018.



Ralph's greatest accomplishments where spent with his family, enjoying 34 years of marriage to his wife, Kay and being a proud father of 2 daughters, Janelle and Marissa. In his spare time, Ralph loved playing and teaching chess, traveling, watching movies and reading. He was extremely proud of seeing his daughters graduate from college and becoming the respected, professional woman that they are.



Ralph is survived by his daughters, Janelle Lange and Marissa (Frank) Bentley; brother-in-law, David Dunn; sisters-in-law, Carol (David) Borchardt, Dianne (Michael) Merkle and Debra Wentworth; nephews, John Dunn, Eric and Kevin Merkle; niece, Jennifer Borchardt; cousin, Monica Lange and other close relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kay and sister, Helen Dunn.



Family and friends may visit at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd. in Oregon on Friday, March 15, from 10-12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City, MI. where family will greet guests in the cemetery chapel from 11-11:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to or MD Anderson Cancer Center.



"A special thanks for all the love and support from the St. Paul's Oregon, OH. Church Community."



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary