1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Ralph A. Lange, Oregon's first city administrator, a job created by a voter-approved charter change, and a former managing director of the Monroe County Road Commission who dedicated his career to local public administration, died Monday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 66.



He had multiple myeloma several years and developed complications, his daughter Marissa Bentley said.



In 2017, he was honored by the International City/?County Management Association for 35 years in the profession.



He was city administrator in Oregon from June, 1994, until April, 1999. He remained a city resident as he worked in Monroe County, Napoleon, and Ypsilanti.



"Ralph Lange was very pro-Oregon," said Bernie Quilter, Lucas County clerk of courts, who during much of Mr. Lange's tenure was on Oregon City Council.



Mr. Lange oversaw adding capacity to Oregon's water treatment system, getting roads built, and assembling land for industrial use, Mr. Quilter recalled.



"He knew his politics, and he knew how to get things done," Mr. Quilter said.



Mr. Lange's daughter said, "He was the first. He in a lot of ways was creating that position for the city. He was humble, but he was proud to be able to work with the mayor and accomplish those things."



There were growing pains as the city adapted to the change, said Oregon Mayor Mike Seferian, then a member of council.



"He got everyone in the city used to having a city administrator form of government," Mr. Seferian said. "Ralph was a very pleasant guy."



He took the Monroe County job in 1999. His predecessor had been fired the previous year. Mr. Lange vowed to collaborate with the workers. He helped set up a business plan, and commission employees did road construction for the county's townships and by contract for the state of Michigan.



"He helped me get my career started," said Coleman Brown, former road commission director of maintenance and construction, who has been an engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. "The man was meticulous at what he did. It was amazing how he thought. He was strategic. He was a brilliant guy."



Mr. Lange left the road commission in 2008 and, for a time, was a road consultant to Bedford Township. From 2008-12, Mr. Lange was executive director of the Community Improvement Corp. of Henry County. He was Ypsilanti city manager from 2012-16.



Early on, he was city manager in Albion, Mich., and Canfield, Ohio; town manager of Capitol Heights, Md., and administrator of Auburn, Mich. He received a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University and a master of public administration degree from Purdue University.



Mr. Lange was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon. He'd written and delivered sermons since 1994 and, in 2018, the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio officially made him a lay preacher.



"He found great strength and inspiration in writing. I believe that was helpful to him at the end," his daughter said.



He was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Philadelphia to Charlotte and John Lange. He was a 1971 graduate of Bowie Senior High School in Maryland. For years, he was a part-time motorcycle courier for CBS News. He and the former Kathleen "Kay" Wentworth married Sept. 10, 1983. She died Aug. 14, 2017.



Surviving are his daughters, Janelle Lange and Marissa Bentley.



Funeral services will be at noon Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, with visitation after 10 a.m. Friday. The family will greet guests after 11 a.m. Saturday with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Floral Gardens Cemetery, Bay City, Mich. Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon.



The family suggests tributes to , Memphis, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.



