1/1
Ralph B. Griesinger
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph B. Griesinger

Ralph B. Griesinger, age 57, of Delta, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Ralph was born in Toledo on April 27, 1963 to the late Thomas J. & Winifred A. (Atkinson) Griesinger. He married the love of his life, Katie Tuck on July 2, 2004. Ralph worked in the service department for the Village of Ottawa Hills for over 30 years, retiring in 2014. He also worked for the State of Ohio for over 20 years, as a Motorcycle Safety Instructor. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and riding with all his friends and family. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and often spoke of his grandchildren as being the light of his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Katie; son, Joe (Lindsey); daughter, Heather; brothers, Thomas, Albert, Dan, Thom A.; sisters, Debbie, Bonnie, Brenda, Donna, Ann; Aunt, Virginia (who was like a second mother to Ralph); many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. Funeral services for Ralph will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Bates, officiating. Burial will be private for the family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Red Cross, 631 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved