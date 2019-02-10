Ralph Charles Hinkelman



Ralph Charles Hinkelman, 17 days short of his 98th birthday, of Toledo, Ohio passed away February 4, 2019 in Troy, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Phyllis in October of 2016.



Ralph is survived by his sons David (Judith) of Tucson, AZ, Dale of Cement City, MI and Paul (Lou Ann) of Troy, OH. In addition, he is survived by 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Ralph was a proud veteran of WWII. He worked as a craftsman in kitchen and bath construction and remodeling, specializing in Formica countertops. He was known to many as a salesman at Ziegler's Hardware and as the manager of the Knights of Columbus Hall. He retired in 1983.



A graveside burial service will be held in Toledo at a later date. To share a memory of Ralph or leave a special message for his family, please visit:



