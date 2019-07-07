Ralph D. Hower



Ralph David Hower, age 87, passed away under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio on June 25, 2019. Ralph was born on February 20, 1932 to the late Margaret and Raymond Hower. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1950. He attended the University of Tampa and received his Bachelor's degree and his Master's in Education from the University of Toledo. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was a teacher, counselor, and administrator in the Toledo Public Schools for 30 years. Ralph was known for his sincere friendliness and ability to remember the names of every person he met. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, sang in the choir at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, and was a Eucharistic minister and usher at OLPH.



Ralph was preceded in death most recently by his son, Patrick. He was also preceded in death by his parents along with his brothers Paul and Bernard. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline (Wolever) Hower, children David (Sherry) Hower, Mary Hower, and Kathleen (Jay) Campana. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Forlenzo, Raymond Hower, Kelly Hower, Mickey (Allyson) Schnabel, Cody Schnabel, Anthony Campana, Christopher Campana, Trey Schnabel, Lauren Hower, Joseph Hower-Jacob, Mary Kathryn Hower, Ryan Hower-Jacob; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to OLPH or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 9, 2019