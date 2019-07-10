Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Hower Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph D. Hower

1932 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Ralph D. Hower, a Toledo educator for nearly 30 years who became a counselor and administrator before closing his career in his favorite role, classroom teacher, died June 25 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 87.



He had pulmonary fibrosis, his son David said.



Mr. Hower retired in 1986 from the former Macomber-Whitney Vocational Technical High School, where he taught English - as he had in 1958, when he became a teacher at Libbey High School.



"As a teacher, he was a strong disciplinarian. He would expect respect from you," his son said. "He didn't tolerate anyone who was disruptive."



Mr. Hower transferred to Start High School in 1962, when the school opened. He became a counselor there in 1965. He knew the businesses in the area and helped get jobs for students, especially those with a family need.



"He tried to give life lessons and guide them and followed up with them, to see how they were doing," his son said, adding that he also checked in with employers.



Mr. Hower in 1969 became an assistant principal of curriculum at DeVilbiss High School, his alma mater, and served as summer school principal at the school.



"He enjoyed teaching the most, the satisfaction of working with the kids, making sure they understood the lessons," his son said. "He demanded you do your best every day."



He returned to teaching in 1976 at Macomber-Whitney.



An extrovert, Mr. Hower had a reputation for remembering names, even nicknames. If he didn't instantly recall a former student's name, he would say, "'Give me a clue. Let me think about it,'" his son said.



"He would get there eventually," his son said. "Shopping trips could take hours to get through because of kids who would stop and talk to him."



He was known for his analytic skill, for coming up with compromise solutions, prompting colleagues, union leaders, and administrators to seek his advice, his son said.



Mr. Hower took an Honor Flight to Washington in 2013, son David with him. He was an Army veteran, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. At the Vietnam Memorial, he pushed the wheelchair he'd been in much of the day and slowed when he got to a particular panel.



"He saw the name of a student on the wall. That touched him," his son said.



He was born Feb. 20, 1932, to Margaret and Raymond Hower. He was a 1950 graduate of DeVilbiss High, where he played basketball. His parents moved to Florida, and he continued his education at the University of Tampa. His parents had returned to Toledo by his discharge from the Army, and he went to the University of Toledo, from which received bachelor's and master's degrees.



He was a former member of St. Catherine Chruch, where he sang in the choir. At Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, he was an usher and Eucharistic minister.



His son Patrick Hower died Dec. 31, 2018.



Surviving are his wife, the former Jacqueline Wolever, whom he married May 11, 1957; son, David Hower, daughters Mary Hower and Kathleen Campana; 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



At Mr. Hower's request, his body was donated to the UT college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.



"The teacher continues to be a teacher even in his death," his son said.



Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the church or or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



