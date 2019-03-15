Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph D. Mason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph D. Mason Obituary
Ralph D. Mason

Ralph D. Mason passed away at the age of 69 to be with his beloved wife of 44 years, Gail. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He retired from GM Hydromantic after 40 years of service. He had many interests through out his life and shared with his wife Gail. They enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, bowling, playing cards, ceramics, auto body painting, trap and skeet, their grandkids and traveling together. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cecelia Mason, wife, Gail, brothers, LeRoy and Robert Mason.

He is survived by daughters, Tina (Jared) Marcellus and Karen (Tom) Anderson, Jr., grandchildren, Justin, Trevor, Kara, Thomas, Jane (Ben) Carr, brothers, Sylvester (Lynn), Doug (Deb), sisters-in-law, Janet, Darlene, and Jean (Tom) Watson along with many nieces and nephews.

A gathering at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St. Sylvania, will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-5 P.M. A private service will be held later.

The family suggests tributes to the .

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now