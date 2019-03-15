Ralph D. Mason



Ralph D. Mason passed away at the age of 69 to be with his beloved wife of 44 years, Gail. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He retired from GM Hydromantic after 40 years of service. He had many interests through out his life and shared with his wife Gail. They enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, bowling, playing cards, ceramics, auto body painting, trap and skeet, their grandkids and traveling together. He will be missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cecelia Mason, wife, Gail, brothers, LeRoy and Robert Mason.



He is survived by daughters, Tina (Jared) Marcellus and Karen (Tom) Anderson, Jr., grandchildren, Justin, Trevor, Kara, Thomas, Jane (Ben) Carr, brothers, Sylvester (Lynn), Doug (Deb), sisters-in-law, Janet, Darlene, and Jean (Tom) Watson along with many nieces and nephews.



A gathering at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St. Sylvania, will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-5 P.M. A private service will be held later.



The family suggests tributes to the .



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019