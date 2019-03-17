Ralph D. Overholt



Ralph D. Overholt, 90, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1928 in Van Buren Ohio to Nellie and William Overholt. Ralph married Norma Mae Rader in 1948.



Ralph served his country honorably in the United States Airforce. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Toledo Edison. For many years, he was involved with the Boy Scouts of America where he was very active with his four sons and mentored many young men in scouting. Ralph was a lifelong member at Mayfair Plymouth Church.



He is survived by his sons, Fred Overholt, Mike (Becky) Overholt, Rick (Diane) Overholt, Bill Overholt; grandchildren, Jesse, Richard, Jodi, Jennifer, Justin, Jordan, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Chase, Lucas, Kiley, Zach, Emily, John, Tim, Trevor, and Amber; sister, Doris Bair. His wife Norma preceded him in death in 2011. He was also preceded by sisters, Helen, Frances, and Arlene.



His family wishes to extend special thanks to longtime caregiver Betty LaVoy, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Heatherdowns Rehabilitation for the excellent care that he received.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday. Pastor Joe French Officiant. The family wishes that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019