Ralph Donald BurleyRalph Donald Burley, age 94, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Rosary Care Center on November 19, 2020. Ralph was born October 25, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Ralph Donald and Helen (Wolinski) Burley. He was a 1944 graduate of Macomber High School and a 1951 graduate of the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Business Administration.Ralph served his country as a sargent in the Army Air Corps during World War II, with deployment to the Asiatic Pacific.As a youth, Ralph learned the game of golf while caddying at Inverness Club under the watchful eye of club pro, Byron Nelson. Golf became a lifelong passion of Ralph's. He went on to work as Operations Manager at Par 3, a 9 hole golf course located at Monroe St. and Talmadge Rd., while attending the University of Toledo.Ralph married Marilynn (Holley) Burley on October 6, 1951. That same year he joined the Aftermarket Sales team at Dana Corporation. During his 30 plus year career with Dana, Ralph, Marilyn and Kim had the opportunity to reside in London, England, while he was the Area Director of Europe and the Middle East. He retired in 1982 as the Director of Operations for International Exports. Ralph came out of retirement to work as the Credit Manager for Harmon Sign from 1997-2010.Ralph was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church since 1958. He enjoyed horticulture, especially raising roses.Left to cherish Ralph's memory are his children, Michelle "Shelly" Burley, Kevin (Margie) Burley, and Kim (Ken) Janke; 4 grandchildren, Melissa, Paige (Trev), Emma, and Grant; and brother, Marvin Burley. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Marilynn.Services for Ralph were held privately by his family. He was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Tabernacle Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.