Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe St.
Ralph H. "Bud" Greenawalt


1930 - 2020
Ralph H. "Bud" Greenawalt Obituary
Ralph H. "Bud" Greenawalt

Ralph H. "Bud" Greenawalt, 89, of Alexis Gardens, passed away on January 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital of Maumee after a brief illness. While at Alexis Gardens, he was pleased to serve as an "ambassador," welcoming all that entered. He was born in Toledo on October 14, 1930 to Charlotte and Ralph Greenawalt.

Bud was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School Class of 1948. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by National Family Opinion. Bud was very involved with his girls' interests, serving as president, occasional bus driver, and treasurer for the Marilynettes Baton and Drum Corp. Bud was involved at Start High School with the Sideliner's Athletic Boosters and Band Boosters. He was a member of the Toledo Glass Club, United Commercial Travelers, and Grace Lutheran Church. Bud loved to travel. During the 1970, he explored the continental U.S. with his girls in the "Green Van." Many great memories were made. He returned to Europe with his first wife Barb to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Bud and his second wife, Velma, shared an adventure of a lifetime spending 5 weeks in Australia and New Zealand.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Joy (David) Miller, Jackie (Steven) Sutter, Jill (Jack) Duly, Jerri (Larry) Buchanan; grandchildren, Anthony (Katie) and Tim Sutter, Stephanie (P.J.) Frasure, Crystal (Megan) Briggs, Joshua and Daniel Miller, Emma (Dustin) Carroll, Nathan and Sidney Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Zeke and Jayce Frasure, Ambrea, Zachary and Lillian Carroll; sister, Betty Kern; step-children, Ruth Anne (Steven) Jackson, Arthur (Cynthia ) Winzenried, many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara of 33 years, and his second wife, Velma of 17 years; brother, William; step-daughter, Linda Black.

Friends are invited to visit on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Visitation will also begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St. where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Graveside prayers and military honor's will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Grace Lutheran Church. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
