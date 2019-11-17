|
(News story) Ralph H. Johnson, a scholar, wit, and world traveler, who served as Blade editorial director for more than 16 years and was respected for his mastery of editorial writing, died Friday in Baldwin House Independent Living in Birmingham, Mich. He was 89.
He was in hospice care after suffering a stroke in August, his daughter, Zora Mikesell, said.
Mr. Johnson, a longtime Ottawa Hills resident, retired in 1997 as Blade senior associate editor, the position to which he was named after his tenure as editorial director.
"He was very supportive, and I always valued his counsel," said Thomas Walton, retired vice president and editor of The Blade.
The craft of editorial writing is different from other types of writing, Mr. Walton said.
"Ralph was the best I ever knew at it," Mr. Walton said.
"He was serious in formulating responsible opinions," said John Robinson Block, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Blade. "He had dignity, class. He was cerebral."
Yet he could highlight the offbeat, Mr. Block said.
Mr. Walton added: "It was an inherent sense of humor that found its way into what he wrote. He would make the reader smile a bit while making a very serious point."
His drollery might surface during a lively discussion among the editorial board.
"Ralph would cut to the chase with a line. It would summarize everything, and we'd end up laughing," Mr. Walton said. "That was his great skill."
Laneta Goings, who worked in an adjoining office, recalled Mr. Johnson's compassion.
"He was a remarkable man," said Ms. Goings, a former assistant to the publisher and a former vice president of The Blade Foundation. "He was simply brilliant."
In retirement, Mr. Johnson contributed columns to The Blade's Pages of Opinion. He wrote book reviews and travel pieces - as when he retraced the westward trek of Lewis and Clark 200 years later.
He also worked as a paid poll worker in Lucas County for several years. The experience prompted a 2007 column that opened, "How can a country with such a robust tradition of government by consent of the governed be so indifferent to its election processes?
"Once in awhile, when handing a voter access card to a citizen, I remark: 'Here's your passport to the workshop of democracy,'" he wrote. "Good line, somebody replied, and he was kind enough not to add that it was pretty corny, too."
Among his final bylines was a 2010 overview of Blade editors and editorial positions for a commemorative edition on the newspaper's 175th anniversary.
He'd been on the journalism faculty of Bowling Green State University for about a year when he joined The Blade editorial page staff for the summer of 1969.
He went to work at The Blade full time Jan. 1, 1978. By then, he'd also taught at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and received, in 1975, a doctorate in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin. A scholarly article he co-authored while in Carbondale was titled, "Communists in the Press: A Senate Witch-Hunt of the 1950s Revisited."
He became Blade editorial director Oct. 15, 1979. His 1983 Eugene C. Pulliam Fellowship editorial writing award included a $10,000 grant, which he used to travel to Europe and Asia in his study of world trade and its impact on the economy of Ohio and the Midwest.
Periodic trips abroad followed - to the Soviet Union and then reunited Germany; to Japan, Indonesia, and postwar Vietnam. He wrote about his travels upon his return, sometimes as multipart series.
For years, he and his wife, Kathryn, invited exchange students into their home and kept in touch long afterward.
"He was a very learned man, an intellectual. There's no topic on which he couldn't talk," said Jack Lessenberry, a former Blade national editor who stayed with the Johnsons while a Blade summer intern in the late 1970s and remained a friend.
Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Virginia, Minn., to Sadie and Hugo Johnson, and was educated in the public schools of that city on the Iron Range. He was editor of his school paper, the Star of the North and, the day after graduation in 1948, began work on his hometown newspaper, the Mesabi Daily News.
He received bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis. He attended the University of Stockholm, Sweden, during the 1952-53 academic year, during which he studied Swedish language, culture, and political science. He served in the Army from 1953-55.
A congressional fellowship in 1956 from the American Political Science Association led to a year in Washington and duty as a legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. Charles E. Chamberlain (R., Mich.).
During a decade with Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers in Decatur, Ill., 1958-68, he was an editorial writer, legislative correspondent, and later editorial page editor. He took a year out to continue studies at the University of Minnesota and for a brief stint on the copy desk of the Minneapolis Tribune.
In the 1980s, he and his wife developed an interest in the Japanese language and Asian studies. They learned Japanese at the University of Toledo and in classes held in their home. The couple were regulars at the former Sakura Gardens restaurant off Reynolds Road in South Toledo. With return visits assured, the Johnsons kept their chopsticks on display at the restaurant alongside those of other loyal diners.
Mr. Johnson was long active in Scouting - his late son, Eric, was an Eagle Scout - and took part in such outdoor activities as camping, hiking, and cross-country skiing.
Like his wife, he was a founding member and served on the board of Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Committee.
He sought to keep the threads of history visible in the fabric of the present. In 1995, an archaeologist and professor led a team that surveyed a partly wooded tract of farmland. Artifacts, from musket balls to collar buttons, confirmed the land was where the pivotal Battle of Fallen Timbers was fought in 1794.
Mr. Johnson wrote a column that summer offering perspective and context, with a direct headline: "Establish a park at Fallen Timbers site." He was present in October, 2015, as the preserved battlefield site was officially dedicated.
He also was a member of the Maumee Valley Historical Society and Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor Inc. Gov. George Voinovich in 1998 appointed him to the Ohio Bicentennial Commission, and he remained a member through the planning and the state's 2003 anniversary celebration of statehood.
He traveled to every continent, every state, and more than 140 countries. He visited his daughter, son-in-law Eric Mikesell, and grandsons Grant and Luke frequently in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and enjoyed vacations with his daughter and grandsons at the Evergreen Resort of Red Bay, Ont.
He sang for years in the choir at Collingwood Presbyterian Church. He and his wife were longtime benefactors of Native American charities.
He and the former Zora Kathryn McAfee married Aug. 18, 1961. She died Jan. 11, 2002. Their son, Eric Johnson, died Feb. 27, 2014.
Surviving are his daughter, Zora Mikesell, and two grandsons.
Services are pending at Collingwood Presbyterian Church.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Symphony or Metroparks Toledo.
