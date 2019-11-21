|
Ralph H. Johnson
Ralph H. Johnson, an Ottawa Hills resident for 40 years, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, in Birmingham, Michigan, after a brief illness. He was 89.
He was born on September 3, 1930, in Virginia, Minnesota, and grew up on the Iron Range. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Minnesota, and a doctorate in mass communications from the University of Wisconsin. He served for many years as the Blade editorial director, and received numerous awards for his writing. His friends affectionately referred to him as "Dr. J".
Ralph was a lifelong scholar, always learning and traveling the world. Among his interests were music, travel and literature. He amassed a collection of more than 5,000 books, many of which he donated to the Toledo Public Library. Passionate about history and politics, he and his wife were founding members of the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Committee. A news article detailing his life and many accomplishments may be found in Sunday's edition of the Blade or at toledoblade.com.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Zora (Eric) Mikesell of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many vacations with his son and his daughter's family. He was never happier than when he could spend time with his grandsons, who were his pride and joy. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn Johnson, in 2002; son, Eric Johnson, in 2014, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Collingwood Presbyterian Church, 2108 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Symphony or Metroparks Toledo. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania (419-841-2422).
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019