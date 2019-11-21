The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph H. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph H. Johnson Obituary
Ralph H. Johnson

Ralph H. Johnson, an Ottawa Hills resident for 40 years, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, in Birmingham, Michigan, after a brief illness. He was 89.

He was born on September 3, 1930, in Virginia, Minnesota, and grew up on the Iron Range. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Minnesota, and a doctorate in mass communications from the University of Wisconsin. He served for many years as the Blade editorial director, and received numerous awards for his writing. His friends affectionately referred to him as "Dr. J".

Ralph was a lifelong scholar, always learning and traveling the world. Among his interests were music, travel and literature. He amassed a collection of more than 5,000 books, many of which he donated to the Toledo Public Library. Passionate about history and politics, he and his wife were founding members of the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Committee. A news article detailing his life and many accomplishments may be found in Sunday's edition of the Blade or at toledoblade.com.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Zora (Eric) Mikesell of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many vacations with his son and his daughter's family. He was never happier than when he could spend time with his grandsons, who were his pride and joy. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn Johnson, in 2002; son, Eric Johnson, in 2014, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Collingwood Presbyterian Church, 2108 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Symphony or Metroparks Toledo. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania (419-841-2422).

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now