Ralph H. Work Jr.Ralph H. Work Jr., age 88, of Findlay, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bridge Hospice. He was born on January 28, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Ralph H. Sr. and Rosa Bell (Thurber) Work. He married B. Joan Young on February 23, 1958, and she survives.Ralph is also survived by his children, Kathy Hall of Florisant, CO, Ralph H. Work III of San Diego, CA, Keryl Work of Corrales, NM, and Keryn Work of Findlay, OH; six grandchildren, Justin Hall of Colorado Springs, CO, Krystoffer Work of San Diego, CA, Cody Hall of New Albany OR, Jessica Valentine of Findlay, OH, Rachel (Roshan) Patel of Apex, NC and Madison Burton of New York, NY; 3 great-grandchildren, Nikolai Dague, Willa Lynn Valentine, and David Barnd IV, all of Findlay, OH; and a sister, Rose Marie Brown, of Chandler, AR; along with nieces and nephews, Connie Ann Chambers, Lynn Ann Diamente, Larry Wayne Straley, Nancy Brown Cain, Kathy Adams, Emily Miller, and Russell Brown. Ralph was preceded in death a brother, Dale (Betty) Work; sisters, Wanda (Willy) Maloney, Mary Ellen (Richard) Betty, Dorotha (Art) Sigo, and Betty (Gerald) Meehan, and brother in law, Earl Brown.Ralph attended Fort Wayne High School, and then served in the United States Navy for over 21 years during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He is a 1960 graduate of McKinley High in Honolulu, HI. Ralph retired as a licensed optician in 1994 after serving the Findlay area for 23 years. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay for many years. Ralph was a part of the Fleet Reserve Association in Mansfield, OH, the Navy League in Toledo, OH, and was a member of the National Rifle Association.Ralph enjoyed fishing, gardening, bicycling, bird watching, and spending time with his dogs.Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, prior to the funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jesse Commeret officiating. Due to COVID 19, the family will be practicing social distancing and requesting that friends visiting would take proper precaution by wearing a mask, or, if unwell, please stay home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to either the Bridge Hospice or to the Hancock County Humane Society Online condolences are welcomed at