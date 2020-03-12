|
|
Ralph J. Hohlbein
Ralph "Fuzzy" Hohlbein, age 88, of Maumee, ascended into Heaven on March 10, 2020 . He was born August 20, 1931 in Ottoville, Ohio to Andrew and Barbara (Lehmkuhle) Hohlbein, before moving to Toledo in 1962. Ralph's life started and ended surrounded by family. Growing up in a family of four brothers and one sister gave Ralph the toughness required to live the life he did; oh what a life he lived!
His love for "Mom" (Barbara, his wife) goes down as the greatest love story ever written. 67 years of marriage and 11 children with his beloved wife led to decades of welcoming 32 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren into their family. As full as his hands were, his heart was always equally full. Yes, you read that paragraph right.
Ralph's larger than life smile and laugh attracted the attention of everyone around him. From his Halloween camp parties that included hayrides, ice skating on the pond and sleigh rides behind his custom built sleds, chasing his grandchildren around with his false teeth and glass eye out, he always had the neighbors, friends and family smiling and having a good time. His quarter mile driveway on Dorr St was always lined with cars.
He supported his large family by driving a milk route for Defiance Milk Products in his truck named Fuzzy, doing maintenance and engineering work for St. Barbara Catholic Church, Little Flower Catholic Church, St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton and retiring from Sisters of St. Francis, Lourdes College.
His greatest passion, outside of family, was his love for restoring campers and tractors. Ralph could be found traveling the Midwest looking for a 1953 Farmall Super H or a Ford 8n. Months later you'd see a "For Sale by Owner" sign out front his home and a tractor that was completely transcended. His ability to restore or build will forever be remembered.
He is preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by his youngest grandson, Nicholas Allore; daughter, Sandy "2-Cent" Fleig; son-in-law, Stretch Kiefer; parents; brothers, Gene, Oscar, John and sister, Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Hohlbein, children, Kenneth (Darlene) Hohlbein, Charles Hohlbein, Duane Hohlbein, Karen Kiefer, Shirley (Greg) Hughes, Joyce (Brad) Roy, Andrew (Kimberley) Hohlbein, Therese Hohlbein, Elaine (Scott) Hallowell, Beverly Allore, son-in-law, Ronald Fleig, Brother, Virgil (Nancy) Hohlbein.
The family will receive guests Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive Swanton, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Private interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home, Health and Hospice in Ralph 's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020