1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) BLOOMVILLE, Ohio - Ralph K. Kieffer, a longtime teacher and restaurant owner, died Wednesday in his Edon Township home near Tiffin. He was 81.



He died after a long bout with lung cancer, said daughter Kelly Schroder.



Mr. Kieffer retired in 1989 after teaching the sixth grade at Bloomville Elementary School for most of his career, which began in 1963. While at Bloomville Elementary, he also drove a school bus.



He previously taught high school history in the Mohawk Local School District in Sycamore, Ohio, and in Tiffin City Schools. Over the years, Mr. Kieffer also coached baseball, basketball, and track school teams.



"He was full of life and inspiration ... full of laughter and good works. He was very generous and thoughtful, touching the lives of everyone he met," Mrs. Schroder said.



In 1978, Mr. Kieffer and his wife of nearly 60 years, Jean, purchased the Hickory Inn in Bloomville - a family-style restaurant that served homemade food. They managed the restaurant until they sold it in 1988. Mr. Kieffer would frequently play the keyboard there for restaurant guests.



In retirement, he was substitute teacher for 25 years at Tiffin City Schools, teaching elementary and high school students for several years, until he was diagnosed with cancer and permanently retired in 2015.



Additionally, he managed the Beeghly community pool in Bloomville for several years from the late 1960s through the early 1970s. He played the keyboard for family, friends and the public at county fairs and anniversary parties.



"He was a super-nice guy, friends with everybody," Lou Hoyles, a close friend and a former colleague, said, adding that Mr. Kieffer was well-respected by fellow teachers, students, and their parents.



Mr. Kieffer was born March 1, 1938, in Attica, Ohio, to Mary Sula and Charles Kieffer.



He was raised in Attica, graduating in 1956 from Attica High School. He later studied and played baseball at Bowling Green State University, graduating in the early 1960s with a bachelor's degree in education.



He served in the Ohio Army National Guard.



Mr. Kieffer was a member of the Bloomville Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award.



He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge and Zenobia Shrine, both in Bloomville.



Surviving are his wife, Jean; daughters, Kathy Kurtz, Kristy Rettig, and Kelly Schroder; sons, Kip and Kurt Kieffer; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.



A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the Bloomville Community Center, 10 Beeghly St., Bloomville, Ohio.



Arrangements are by the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to Bridge Hospice of Findlay or Seneca County FACT (Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment).



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on June 11, 2019