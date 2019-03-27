|
|
Ralph Leo Malik
Ralph Leo Malik, 93, husband of the late Coletta, sweetheart of Mary Darus, father of Jennifer (James) Park, Johanna Rogers, Christine Malik and Carolyn (James) Kruse. Grandfather and great grandfather. Brother of Ruth Zurkan and the late Raymond Malik.
No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial- 10:00 AM, Sat. April 6, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours, 1800 Station Road Valley City, OH.
Online guestbook-www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com (330) 483-3300
Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019