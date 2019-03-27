Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
2089 Columbia Rd
Valley City, OH 44280
(330) 483-3300
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours
1800 Station Road
Valley City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Malik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Leo Malik


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Leo Malik Obituary
Ralph Leo Malik

Ralph Leo Malik, 93, husband of the late Coletta, sweetheart of Mary Darus, father of Jennifer (James) Park, Johanna Rogers, Christine Malik and Carolyn (James) Kruse. Grandfather and great grandfather. Brother of Ruth Zurkan and the late Raymond Malik.

No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial- 10:00 AM, Sat. April 6, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours, 1800 Station Road Valley City, OH.

Online guestbook-www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com (330) 483-3300

Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now