To George and the entire Walker family,

I am very saddened to learn of your dad's passing. I fondly recall our many over the fence chats in the old Sherbrooke neighborhood. He was such a great neighbor and so meticulous when it came to keeping up his yard. I vividly recall one fall day after he had just finished raking up the leaves. He had already put away his rakes and walked back out to the front yard to admire his work when a light breeze came along sending more leaves fluttering to the ground. Not to be deterred and after mumbling a few expletives he calmly walked around and picked up every last fallen leaf by hand. May You Rest in Peace my friend, Heaven has just gained a superb groundskeeper.



Chris & Sandie Ottney

Austin, Texas

