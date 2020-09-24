Ralph O. Walker
Ralph Walker, 92, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Parkcliffe Community of Northwood. He was born on October 31, 1927 in Tiffin, Ohio to Robert and Mary Walker. Ralph served in the U.S. Army, during WWII. He worked many years as a truck driver, retiring from G & K Hauling. Ralph enjoyed traveling in his RV all over the country. He was an avid poker player, hosting his own games and taking many trips to Las Vegas.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Sheila Baer; sons, Ralph E. (Angie) Walker and George (Thrana) Walker; grandchildren, Tina Wilson, Mel (Donna) Misiewicz Jr., Eric Walker, Rob (Raquel) Walker, Michael (Lauren) Walker, DeLanda Agocs-Baker and David (Sherry) Walker Jr. along with many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzan; son, David Walker; grandson, Ari R. Baer; brothers, Robert and Paul Walker and sisters, Jean McGeorge and Charlotte Walker.
Private family services will be held.