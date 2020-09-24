1/1
Ralph O. Walker
1927 - 2020
Ralph O. Walker

Ralph Walker, 92, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Parkcliffe Community of Northwood. He was born on October 31, 1927 in Tiffin, Ohio to Robert and Mary Walker. Ralph served in the U.S. Army, during WWII. He worked many years as a truck driver, retiring from G & K Hauling. Ralph enjoyed traveling in his RV all over the country. He was an avid poker player, hosting his own games and taking many trips to Las Vegas.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Sheila Baer; sons, Ralph E. (Angie) Walker and George (Thrana) Walker; grandchildren, Tina Wilson, Mel (Donna) Misiewicz Jr., Eric Walker, Rob (Raquel) Walker, Michael (Lauren) Walker, DeLanda Agocs-Baker and David (Sherry) Walker Jr. along with many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzan; son, David Walker; grandson, Ari R. Baer; brothers, Robert and Paul Walker and sisters, Jean McGeorge and Charlotte Walker.

Private family services will be held.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 23, 2020
Will miss Uncle Ralph. Always loved when he and Aunt Sue would visit us in California. Many good memories. Always a smile and a laugh. Sending all my love to Sheila, George, and Eric and the rest of the Walkers.
Jody Lloyd
Family
September 23, 2020
Dear George and Thrana,
Our sincere condolences.
May all your fond memories comfort you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Janice and Bill
Janice L Paulsen
Friend
September 22, 2020
You will be missed Ralph!! Thanks for the memories. Love you
Laurie O&#8217;Leary
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
George and Thrana, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Matt and Mel Bey
Friend
September 22, 2020
To George and the entire Walker family,
I am very saddened to learn of your dad's passing. I fondly recall our many over the fence chats in the old Sherbrooke neighborhood. He was such a great neighbor and so meticulous when it came to keeping up his yard. I vividly recall one fall day after he had just finished raking up the leaves. He had already put away his rakes and walked back out to the front yard to admire his work when a light breeze came along sending more leaves fluttering to the ground. Not to be deterred and after mumbling a few expletives he calmly walked around and picked up every last fallen leaf by hand. May You Rest in Peace my friend, Heaven has just gained a superb groundskeeper.

Chris & Sandie Ottney
Austin, Texas
Chris & Sandie Ottney
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
