(News story) SANDUSKY - Ralph R. Roshong, a Toledo native and Macomber Vocational High School graduate who taught and coached at his alma mater before advancing to administrator posts across northern Ohio - including tiny Kelleys Island - died Tuesday at home in Erie County's Perkins Township. He was 82.
A nonsmoker, he developed lung cancer, his wife, Lynda Roshong said.
Mr. Roshong capped his career, for five years until the early 2000s, as principal and superintendent of the Kelleys Island district, then 34 students strong.
Voters approved a bond issue in 1998, the island's first, and he oversaw construction of a $1.4 million, 10,000-square-foot addition to the 100-year-old school building. New were a library to serve both school and community; a gymnasium and multipurpose room available as community meeting space; a kitchen; an art room.
He and his wife lived in Perkins Township - he served as superintendent of schools for six years there - and "he would fly over or take his boat over or take a ferry," his son Ryan said.
Mr. Roshong especially enjoyed getting to know the Kelleys Island students after years in school districts many times larger.
"It was a nice way of going back to the classroom," his wife said.
He could grasp a district's finances quickly, his son said, and knew how to firm up protocols, his son said.
Mr. Roshong was business manager for eight years of Port Clinton schools, where he oversaw nonteaching staff and services.
He retired officially from the Perkins district, where he arrived after six years as superintendent of the Hillsdale district in Ashland County, between Ashland and Wooster, Ohio.
"He was very good at understanding where your state dollars were coming from and how to maximize those. He was not an overspender," his son said. "As he got into administration, he had an ability to see through the fat and the things causing districts not to be successful on the monetary side."
He could be frank, yet handled problems diplomatically.
"He was highly organized, highly efficient," his son said. "He had a definite propensity to see the big picture. He was a straight shooter, to make sure everybody sharpened their pencils and get to work and be organized themselves."
From 1966 to 1979, Mr. Roshong was principal of Wauseon High School.
He was born Jan. 14, 1937, to Frances and Ralph Roshong and grew up in South Toledo. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout and attended a national jamboree in Pennsylvania.
At Macomber he learned cabinet-making and played football, his wife said. He served stateside in the Marine Corps and in the Reserve, activated to duty for the 1961 Berlin Crisis at the Air National Guard base at Toledo Express Airport.
"Someone talked him into going to college. He was smart," his wife said.
He received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Toledo and remained friends with his fraternity brothers. In the 1990s, he was a trustee of the UT Alumni Association.
He taught math and science four years at Macomber and was an assistant football coach.
Wherever his career took him, Mr. Roshong took part in service clubs and community groups.
"The feeling of service had always been there," his son said. "He was always encouraging - to do your best, seek out your best, always coaching."
Surviving are his wife, the former Lynda Price, whom he married in 1963; sons, Ryan and Russell Roshong; brother, Larry Severance, and nine grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in Groff Funeral Home, Sandusky, where the family will greet friends starting at noon.
The family suggests tributes to Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 5, 2019