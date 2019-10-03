|
Ralph Roy Roshong
Jan. 14, 1937 - Oct. 1, 2019
Ralph Roy Roshong, 82, of Sandusky, passed away Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at his residence. Ralph was born on January 14, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ralph and Frances (Bowes) Roshong.
Ralph graduated from Macomber High School and received his Bachelor's of Education and Master's of Administration from the University of Toledo. He served 8 years in the USMC Reserves and the Ohio Air National Guard from which he was activated for one year during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He then taught math and science at Macomber High School, where he also coached football, became Principal at Wauseon City Schools for 13 years and then Superintendent of both, Hillsdale School District for 6 years and Perkins Local School District for 6 years. After retirement he worked Port Clinton Schools as Business Manager for 8 years and at Kelleys Island School as Principal/Superintendent for 5 years. During this time he was highly active in community affairs in the Service Clubs and serving on community committees, the NASA committee on deactivation of their nuclear reactor, the Perkins Zoning Variance Board, the SOS policy committee, the CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility Board.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lynda (Price) Roshong; 2 sons, Ryan (Julia) Roshong of Dayton, OH and Russell (Alicia) Roshong of Huron, OH; 9 grandchildren, Karlie, Riley, Kyle, Kaylin, Rowan, Kassidy, Kennedy, Hayden and Ridge; and 1 brother, Larry Severance of Maumee, OH.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his sister, Deborah (Severance) Cappelletty and brother, Ronald Roshong.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12 pm until the time of memorial service at 2 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870. Pastor Rob Smith will be presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in Ottawa Hills Cemetery in Toledo, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Care Center, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019