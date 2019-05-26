Ralph William Gross



Ralph William Gross, age 70, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 14, 1948 to Patricia and James Gross.



Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Victoria; daughter, Cara (Renee) Groman; grand-daughters, McKenna and Riley Crable; grand-sons, Ben and Owen Groman; brothers, Larry (Helen) Gross of Indiana and James (Sandy) Gross of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Jenna Gross.



He began his career at the Fulton County Board of Education and then worked the majority of his employment at Swanton High School as a school psychologist. He retired from Bowling Green City Schools in 2005. In addition, Ralph taught Educational Psychology at Bowling Green State University for 22 years. He was past president of the Maumee Valley School Psychologist Association. He was an active member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had been on council and a member of the choir. Ralph enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with his family.



Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home located at 501 Conant Street in Maumee. Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1825 Glendale Avenue in Toledo. Interment will be at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the food pantry at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 105 17th St, Toledo, OH 43604. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019