Ralph William Schneider
Ralph William Schneider, 93, passed away peacefully, March 24, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy; three children, Steven(Melody), Debra Wilson (Mark) and Carol Howell; grandsons, Bradley, Todd, and Jay Schneider and Zachary Wilson; great grandson, Braden Schneider. He is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Carol Kandah (Dan) and Linda Krumm(Rick) and their families. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Eleanor Miller, Loretta Rossow, Arthur Schneider, Walter Schneider and Ruth Schneider.
Ralph was a World War II Veteran, serving in the 90th Infantry Division of George Patton's Third Army. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He graduated from Michigan State College in 1949. He spent the majority of his career with Willy's Overland, Kaiser Jeep Corp., and AM General Corp. in Government Contract Administration, supplying Military Jeeps and Trucks as well as Post Office vehicles. He was instrumental in the design, development and acquisition of the HMMWV, Humvee. He was a faithful member and leader of various Lutheran congregations over his entire life.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Elm Street Northville, MI.48167 and the () 30905 Plymouth Livonia, MI. 48150 - Chapter 114. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020