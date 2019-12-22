|
Dr. Ramanathan Illango
On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, Ramanathan Kulothungan Illango, beloved by many, passed away at the age of 74. R.K. Illango was born on July 5th, 1945 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka to the late Nagalingam Ramanathan and late Parameswary Ramanathan. He received his medical degree from the University of Colombo in 1970. R.K. moved to the United States in March 1971 and completed his residency in Internal Medicine and a Fellowship in Hematology at the University of Toledo Medical School. He also received an MBA at the University of Toledo in 1984. R.K. was the first of his family to move to the United States, and legally and financially sponsored several of his siblings and cousins when they also emigrated.
R.K. practiced medicine for over fifteen years before transitioning to the insurance industry. After more than twenty years in life insurance, R.K. decided to return to the practice of medicine. In 2013, he moved to New Mexico to provide medical care for people living near the reservation. His passion for helping people led him to open his own clinic in 2018. His last two years of life were especially fulfilling for him, for he was providing care the best way he could to patients who really needed the care, regardless of their ability to pay.
R.K. had a passion for photography and he particularly enjoyed developing and editing his own pictures. His love of photography led him to travel the American Southwest. He was also an avid bird watcher and combined his two favorite hobbies to create many beautiful pictures, including those displayed in his clinic.
A memorial and funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26th at the Farmington Funeral Home, 111 W Apache St, Farmington, NM 87401. The memorial and visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. and the funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to contribute make donations in R.K.'s memory to the Family Crisis Center in Farmington or to the ACLU, as they are both organizations that were important to R.K.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019