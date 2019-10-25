The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Hindu Temple
4336 King Road
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramesh Shah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramesh S. Shah


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramesh S. Shah Obituary
Ramesh S. Shah

Ramesh S. Shah, age 65, of Toledo, died October 24, 2019. He was born September 30, 1954 in Dabhoi, India to the late Shankerlal and Savitaben Shah. Ramesh owned and operated One Hour Dry Cleaning in Toledo since 1984. He was a longtime, active member of the Hindu Temple of Toledo. A kind, compassionate and generous man, Ramesh found his greatest joy in comforting and caring for his family.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Dipika; children, Kinjal (Navin Malhotra), Samir and Kimi; siblings, Dr. Raju, Manju, Dr. Vrajesh and Jayshree Shah.

Visitation and funeral prayers will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).

Shraddhanjali Prayers will be held from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Hindu Temple, 4336 King Road, Sylvania, OH 43560.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hindu Temple.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramesh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now