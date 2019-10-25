|
|
Ramesh S. Shah
Ramesh S. Shah, age 65, of Toledo, died October 24, 2019. He was born September 30, 1954 in Dabhoi, India to the late Shankerlal and Savitaben Shah. Ramesh owned and operated One Hour Dry Cleaning in Toledo since 1984. He was a longtime, active member of the Hindu Temple of Toledo. A kind, compassionate and generous man, Ramesh found his greatest joy in comforting and caring for his family.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Dipika; children, Kinjal (Navin Malhotra), Samir and Kimi; siblings, Dr. Raju, Manju, Dr. Vrajesh and Jayshree Shah.
Visitation and funeral prayers will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).
Shraddhanjali Prayers will be held from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Hindu Temple, 4336 King Road, Sylvania, OH 43560.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hindu Temple.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019