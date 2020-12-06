1/1
Ramon F. Bohmler
1943 - 2020
Ramon F. Bohmler

Ramon F. Bohmler, age 77, of Sylvania, passed away November 25, 2020, at Flower Hospital. Ramon was born March 2, 1943, in Toledo to Edward and Marjorie (Hergenrather) Bohmler.

He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and went on to enlist in the Air Force. After serving his country, Ramon returned home and began his career with the railroad. On August 15, 1981, Ramon married Christine Mason in Toledo. Ramon truly enjoyed working with his hands on numerous home projects and helping people.

Surviving are his children, Robert Nietubicz, Dawn (Jack) Parker, Douglas Nietubicz; grandchildren, Tyler Nietubicz, Victoria (Kendall) Emmott, Marissa (Rich) Swain, Allison Parker, Kameron Parker; great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Hollis, Lilah; brother, Robert (Jan) Bohmler; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Don) Spohr; brother-in-law, Donald (Kathy) Mason; special friends, Gary and Kenedie, John and Darcy, Rich and Jane, Bill and Irene, Eddie and Dale; and many nieces and nephews.

Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 39 years, Christine Bohmler; brother, Dennis Bohmler; and sister, Sandra Carson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ramon's memory.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
