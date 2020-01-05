|
|
(News story) Ramon "Ray" Vargas, Jr., founder of a North Toledo gym who for decades guided young boxers to amateur success and beyond, died Sunday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 64.
He didn't recover after developing pneumonia in November, his wife, Robin Vargas, said.
Mr. Vargas, a former president of the Toledo Golden Gloves Association, worked with young boxers at the Maumee Boxing Club - including his sons Dallas, Dillon, and Devin, who by 1990 were local Golden Gloves champions.
His son Devin went on to national Golden Gloves success and was captain of the U.S. OIympic boxing team, competing in the 2004 Athens games.
For Mr. Vargas, who went along to Athens, "that was his top thing - watching the opening ceremonies and watching his son fight," his wife said. "It's something he told everyone about."
Mr. Vargas became head coach of East River Boxing Gym, which by the late 1990s was in central Toledo and needed a new home. Mr. Vargas arranged for a move into a former Toledo fire station at Suder Avenue and Manhattan Boulevard.
"We just want to get kids off the street," Mr. Vargas told The Blade in 1998. "But we need a little help."
With the move came a new name, Glass City Boxing Gym, a nonprofit entity. Mr. Vargas, a career Toledo Edison pipe fitter, often paid the club's expenses, "but we did fund-raisers," said his wife, who helped at the gym - "everything he needed to have done except the coaching" - and became a licensed boxing judge. "And there are some people who grew up as kids boxing who help out."
In the years since, many top local boxers have trained at the gym, including such current pros as Robert Easter, Jr.
Ron Greer, Jr., became a seven-time Golden Gloves champion and fought professionally, but started out learning from Mr. Vargas about 30 years ago in Maumee.
In a sport without season, the coach had consistency, working with young boxers most days of the week year-round, Mr. Greer said.
"He never gave up and, one day in the gym, I was probably 12 years old, it all clicked," Mr. Greer said. "Ray just accepted everybody. When you came to the gym you were considered part of the family almost."
Many boxers from years ago "are still a part of our family," Mr. Vargas' wife said. "They came to family functions. They've been to our weddings and come to our holidays."
His daughter, Disa, said: "He trusted everybody and helped out anybody."
When he was head of Golden Gloves in Toledo, he'd buy uniforms and shoes for fighters who couldn't supply their own, Mr. Greer said.
"Ray kept the city alive, as far as boxing in the city," he said.
He was born Feb. 4, 1955, in Port Clinton to Paulina and Ramon Vargas. He started to box as a boy and resumed the sport as a teenager, training in Fremont. He was a Golden Gloves finalist several times, but never clinched the title.
"He always said he was a better coach than a boxer," his wife said.
He was a 1973 graduate of Port Clinton High School. He went to work at Toledo Edison and for much of his career worked as a valve specialist at the Davis-Besse nuclear power station near Oak Harbor. He retired in 2009. He was a 2016 inductee to the Toledo Golden Gloves Hall of Fame.
Surviving are his wife, the former Robin Turner, whom he married Nov. 3, 1973; sons Dallas, Dillon, and Devin Vargas; daughter, Disa Vargas-Worthy; sisters Pauline Vargas Gonzales, Rosalinda Lucero, and Maria Greear, and 16 grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Castillo Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Monday.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 5, 2020