More Obituaries for Ramona Villa Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona L. Villa Farley


1954 - 2019
Ramona L. Villa Farley Obituary
Ramona L. Villa-Farley 1954-2019

On Friday, August 16, Ramona Louise Villa-Farley passed away at her residence in Lexington, South Carolina. Ramona was born on June 27th, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Attilio and Betty Villa.

Ramona was known for her warmth and empathy, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rosemary. She is survived by her two children, Branden (Nicole) and Jennifer (Andrew); her grandson, Elijah; her siblings, Michael (Violet), Lawrence (Virginia), Timothy (Nancy), John (Ronda), Kathy (Marc), Nicholas (Lisa), Darlene and Lisa.

A memorial service was held for Ramona on August 24, in South Carolina.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
