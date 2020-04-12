|
|
Ramona Rodriguez
Ramona L. Rodriguez, age 64, of Toledo, passed away at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Ramona was born to Roberto and Guadalupe (Montejano) Leal on March 19, 1956 in Toledo. She graduated from Waite High School and earned a business degree from Stautzenberger College. Ramona loved to travel, go to the casino, shop and grow flowers in her garden.
Ramona is survived by her loving husband, Isidro; children, Veronica (Al) Mehedi, Rosa Rodriguez, Blanca Rodriguez, Amanda (William) Kottke and Juan Rodriguez; grandchildren, Sunee, Ishan, Karina, Aamari, Joziah, Kieara, Donte, Jarel, Araya, and LyLah; siblings, Louisa Vasquez, Guadalupe Trevino and Felipe Beltran and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Juan Beltran and Edwardo Garcia.
Due to current social distancing rules, private services will be held
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020