Randal Lee Young
1953 - 2020
Randal Lee Young, 67, of Archbold, Ohio, went home to be with his heavenly father on June 2, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Wauseon, Ohio. Randy graduated from Rogers High School in 1971 and then attended Bowling Green State University and graduated from Owens Technical College with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. He began his career as a Swanton Police Office and later became a Lucas County Deputy Sheriff, serving for 22 years before retiring in 1999. Randy played football in high school and college, earning the All City Tackle award at RHS. He never tired of expanding his knowledge of the Civil War. Randy served as a board member of the Bean Creek Valley Historical Center. He enjoyed Civil War skirmishing, hunting, raising cattle, board wargaming, farming, and horses.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Benny Lee Young. He is survived by his wife, Dee Brehmer Young of Archbold, OH; son, Joshua Rice of Toledo, OH; grandson, Nicholas Rice of Los Angeles, CA; mother, Lois Traut Young of Archbold, OH; brother, Bruce (Sherry) Young of Hillsdale, MI; and brother, James Young (Pat Hoffman) of Malinta, OH.

Visitation for Randy will take place from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, OH. Funeral for family only will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the church. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Archbold, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Short Funeral Home, Archbold, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in support of St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, OH, or to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
JUN
6
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Corinna and Emillie Anderson
Corinna Anderson
Friend
June 4, 2020
Dawn Anderson
Friend
June 4, 2020
A friend for many years. Wish we lived closer and spent more time together. Time we did have was great . Many nights around the campfire. No mater where we met , He knew the best restaurant in the area. We will miss him. Love you big Guy.
John Anderson
Friend
June 4, 2020
Penny Sutton
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
