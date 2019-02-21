Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Randall D. Mason

Randall D. Mason Obituary
Randall D. Mason

Randall D. Mason, age 56, passed away on February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

Randy worked at Rosenboom Machine –Tool as a CNC Machinist for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Mason. Randy is survived by his long-time love, Patty Venzke; step-children, Heather, Patrick Walker and Josh Harris; brother, Bruce Mason and step-brother, Terry Pinson.

The family will receive guests for a "Celebration of Life" from 1-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).

To leave condolences for Randy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019
