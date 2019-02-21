|
|
Randall D. Mason
Randall D. Mason, age 56, passed away on February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Randy worked at Rosenboom Machine –Tool as a CNC Machinist for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Mason. Randy is survived by his long-time love, Patty Venzke; step-children, Heather, Patrick Walker and Josh Harris; brother, Bruce Mason and step-brother, Terry Pinson.
The family will receive guests for a "Celebration of Life" from 1-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).
To leave condolences for Randy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019