Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Randall E. "Randy" Meek


1958 - 2019
Randall E. "Randy" Meek Obituary
Randall E. "Randy" Meek

Randall E. "Randy" Meek, age 61, of Sylvania Township, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born on February 19, 1958 to James E. and Gail (Barfield) Meek in Toledo. Randy was a graduate of Woodward High School, Class of 1977 and was an avid Michigan fan. Randy loved his sports, Blue's music and in his younger years lived an adventurous life.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Meek; brother, Jim (Cathy) Meek; sister, Debra Field (Kevin Frelin); longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Shankle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Meek.

The family will receive guests on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
